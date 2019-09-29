|
Margaret Bohlander
Cincinnati - Bohlander, Margaret M. (nee Gallagher) Loving wife of the late Vernon J. Bohlander Sr. Dear mother of Vernon J. (Laurel) Bohlander Jr., Mark M. Bohlander and the late John M. Bohlander. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, and a total of 30 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mother-in-law of Theresa Bohlander. Former mother-in-law of Penny Bohlander. Margaret passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Mass of Eternal Rest at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Gabriel Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019