Margaret Bond
Hebron - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Bond, 77, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was a retired Tax Examiner with the IRS. Peggy was a former member of the Professional Secretaries Association, Red Hat Society and former Brownie Co-Leader for her daughter's troop (and unofficially Kevin's troop). She also loved to play cards and spend time with her sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Bond, Jr. and granddaughter, Kimberlee Dietz. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Julie) Reynolds Bond of Burlington; daughters, Karen (Christopher) King of Hebron, Kathy (Bob) Evans of Frederick, MD, Judy (Randy) Montgomery of Williamsburg, VA; brother, John "Butch" Bruggen of Florence; sisters, Doris Cuthbert of Essexville, MI, JoAnn York of Bloomington, IN, Virginia Wessner of Crescent Springs, Patricia Weber of Independence; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.