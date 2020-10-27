1/1
Margaret Bond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Bond

Hebron - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Bond, 77, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was a retired Tax Examiner with the IRS. Peggy was a former member of the Professional Secretaries Association, Red Hat Society and former Brownie Co-Leader for her daughter's troop (and unofficially Kevin's troop). She also loved to play cards and spend time with her sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Bond, Jr. and granddaughter, Kimberlee Dietz. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Julie) Reynolds Bond of Burlington; daughters, Karen (Christopher) King of Hebron, Kathy (Bob) Evans of Frederick, MD, Judy (Randy) Montgomery of Williamsburg, VA; brother, John "Butch" Bruggen of Florence; sisters, Doris Cuthbert of Essexville, MI, JoAnn York of Bloomington, IN, Virginia Wessner of Crescent Springs, Patricia Weber of Independence; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 AM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
01:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved