Margaret Brimelow
- - Margaret MacLachlan Brimelow, 88, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on April 12, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Dementia. Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by members of her family.
Margaret was born on October 25, 1931 to James and Margaret Naylor in Glasgow, Scotland. Margaret learned her strong work ethic and tough attitude at an early age, pre- and during WWII. Unfortunately, Margaret's mother passed away at an early age and Margaret was left to raise four brothers and to help her father daily with raising them.
Margaret had a penchant for dancing and fell for the love of her life, Leo McNamee, at one such dance. Leo was in the Royal Air Force at the time. Margaret and Leo were married in 1949 at St. Simons Church in Glasgow. Margaret and Leo were married until Leo's unfortunate passing in July, 1993. Margaret and Leo had 3 boys; Gerald (deceased), Brian, and Scott.
In 2009, Margaret met and married Brian Brimelow of Cincinnati. It was during this time that Brian introduced my mother to some of the happiest times of her life. They both enjoyed travel, loved life and each other, and were constantly on the road somewhere. Margaret was also exposed to and ended up falling in love with the sport of Rugby.
Margaret was preceded in death by James and Margaret Naylor (parents), and brothers, James, John, William and Daniel. Margaret was also preceded in death by her oldest son, Gerald.
She is survived by sons, Brian of Jensen Beach, FL and Scott (Cynthia) of Diamondhead, MS; grandchildren, Christopher McNamee, Lindsey Etter, Ashley Parkhurst, and Kaitlyn (Jay) Robertson and 7 great grandchildren.
Margaret is also survived by husband, Brian Brimelow; Brian's children, Peter (Jerri) Brimelow, Ivor (Kathy) Brimelow, and Gwyneth Brimelow; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in Margaret's name.
Celebration of Life details will be forthcoming based on CDC and State of Ohio regulations. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020