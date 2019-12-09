Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
Margaret "Peggy" Bronnert

Margaret "Peggy" Bronnert Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Bronnert

Colerain Twp. - Margaret "Peggy" Bronnert (nee Hammer), devoted mother of James "Jimmy" (Kathy Emmons) Bronnert and Brian (Esther) Bronnert Sr. Loving grandmother of Bobby (Megan) Fogle and Brian Bronnert Jr. Dear sister of Mary "Sissy" Hendricks, Bobby Hammer, Mike Hammer and the late Donna Ford. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Dec. 12) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ann Church on Friday (Dec. 13) at 10:30am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
