Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Spirit School Cafeteria
840 Washington Ave
Newport, KY
Margaret Buechel

Margaret Buechel Obituary
Margaret Buechel

Ft. Thomas - Margaret M. Buechel (nee. Jones), 90, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Thursday, August 22nd at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was born on August 17, 1929 to Walter L. & Lulu (nee. Hornback) Jones. Margaret was very talented in anything from baking to sewing. There was nothing she couldn't do. She will be remembered for love of family. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, James Buechel; son, Michael (Kriste Swanson) Buechel; sisters, Berenice Smalling, Ethel Siebert & Alma Trent and brother, Lilburn Jones. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Frank Iavasile) Buechel, Debbie (Steve) Fischer & Donna (Tim) Kirst; son, Mark (Lori) Buechel; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; sister, Rose Jones and Glenn Hood, whom she thought of as a son. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday August 28 from 4-7 pm. at Holy Spirit School Cafeteria, 840 Washington Ave, Newport, Ky 41071. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association KY Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40223 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 706 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019
