Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hearne Funeral Home
125 West College Avenue
Stanton, KY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home
325 Washington Street
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
Alexandria - On February 6, 2019 at 9:35 P.M. Margaret Thatcher Carnes walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At which time, Jesus said, & Well done, good and faithful servant. Born in Alexandria, KY she was the daughter of the late John and Jesse Thatcher. Margaret graduated from Campbell County High School and attended Secretarial School. She worked in the Secretarial Pool for one of Procter & Gamble Executives at the time that the product Tide was introduced nationwide. She belonged to the Campbell County Homemakers and served as an associate director of the Alexandria Fair Board for many years. Her husband, Thomas Jefferson Carnes preceded her in death on December 19, 1994. Margaret was a devoted and loving wife to Tom. She was a wonderful, supportive and beloved mother to Susan. She bestowed her love and her gentle blessings on everyone she ever met. Margaret Carnes is survived by her daughter, Susan C. Holliday of Stanton, KY. Her brothers John C. Thatcher and Daniel Thatcher preceded her in death, as did her sisters Jane Thatcher Anderson and Elizabeth Thatcher Clough. The following nephews survive her: Douglas Leroy Carnes, Steven Robert Anderson and Michael Leslie Anderson. Her nephews John Carl Thatcher and Mark David Anderson preceded her in death. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Saturday at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY and her funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Alexandria Cemetery with Walt Schmidt, Justin Hall, Daniel Thatcher, Jamie Hon, Bill Voelker and Marvin Bryan serving as active pallbearers.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
