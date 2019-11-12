Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Claxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Claxton

Add a Memory
Margaret Claxton Obituary
Margaret Claxton

Bellevue - Margaret Claxton (Bates), 74 passed away Sunday in the early afternoon at the St Elizabeth Hospital Center, Edgewood, KY surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of fifty-seven years to Floyd Claxton; loving mother to Regina (Mike) Hehman, Melissa Claxton, and Yolanda Claxton. Wonderful Grandmother to Jillian Murray (Hehman), Jason Hehman, Katie Schmidt (Claxton), Christopher Claxton, Kyle Claxton, and Sydney Stanfield; Great Grandmother to Brantley Hehman, Loralei Murray, Bradleigh Hagan, Elijah Claxton and Izayah Schmidt; Eldest sister to Alina Bates, Barb Norman (Bates) and Pam Boggs (Bates) and Brother James Bates, Step Brother Ralph Brewster. Preceded in death by her father James Bates: sons Floyd and Troy Claxton. In her earlier years, she worked at Kenner Toys in Cincinnati, before becoming a full time mother to raise her children. Later she worked at the Bellevue laundromat. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture, going to the flea market and yard sales ….she was always looking for a good deal. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, on Wednesday November 13 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Service at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073 Thursday 10:00 a.m. following the service burial will take place at Alexandria Cemetery 7 Spillman Dr, Alexandria, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -