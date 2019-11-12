|
|
Margaret Claxton
Bellevue - Margaret Claxton (Bates), 74 passed away Sunday in the early afternoon at the St Elizabeth Hospital Center, Edgewood, KY surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of fifty-seven years to Floyd Claxton; loving mother to Regina (Mike) Hehman, Melissa Claxton, and Yolanda Claxton. Wonderful Grandmother to Jillian Murray (Hehman), Jason Hehman, Katie Schmidt (Claxton), Christopher Claxton, Kyle Claxton, and Sydney Stanfield; Great Grandmother to Brantley Hehman, Loralei Murray, Bradleigh Hagan, Elijah Claxton and Izayah Schmidt; Eldest sister to Alina Bates, Barb Norman (Bates) and Pam Boggs (Bates) and Brother James Bates, Step Brother Ralph Brewster. Preceded in death by her father James Bates: sons Floyd and Troy Claxton. In her earlier years, she worked at Kenner Toys in Cincinnati, before becoming a full time mother to raise her children. Later she worked at the Bellevue laundromat. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture, going to the flea market and yard sales ….she was always looking for a good deal. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, on Wednesday November 13 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Service at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073 Thursday 10:00 a.m. following the service burial will take place at Alexandria Cemetery 7 Spillman Dr, Alexandria, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019