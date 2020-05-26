Margaret E. Kirtley
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Kirtley

Cincinnati - Margaret E. Kirtley, 96, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Princeville, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. Friday May 22, 2020 at West Chester Hospital in Mason, OH, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions ease and people can safely gather to share an appropriate tribute to Margaret's remarkable life.

For full obituary and to leave online condolences on Margaret's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved