Margaret E. KirtleyCincinnati - Margaret E. Kirtley, 96, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Princeville, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. Friday May 22, 2020 at West Chester Hospital in Mason, OH, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions ease and people can safely gather to share an appropriate tribute to Margaret's remarkable life.