I have manny memories of visits with the Richard H Bush family when your family was visiting!
With fond memories Glenn&Val gehrt
Margaret E. Kirtley
Cincinnati - Margaret E. Kirtley, 96, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Princeville, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. Friday May 22, 2020 at West Chester Hospital in Mason, OH, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions ease and people can safely gather to share an appropriate tribute to Margaret's remarkable life.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences on Margaret's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.