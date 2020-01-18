|
|
Margaret Emma McDermott
Latonia, KY - Margaret Emma McDermott, 90, of Latonia, KY passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She retired as the secretary with First Presbyterian Church in Covington, KY. Margaret was a member of the Community of Faith Presbyterian Church in Fort Wright, KY and she enjoyed writing poetry. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Beulah Soward. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 73 years: Albert G. McDermott; sons: Ralph (Cathy) McDermott, James McDermott and David (Patricia) McDermott; sisters: Dorothy Collins, Norma (Bob) Schneider and Olwen Jump; brother: John (Marilyn) Soward; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM (noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Highland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020