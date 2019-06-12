|
|
Margaret Fessler
Alexandria - Margaret M. (nee Graus) Fessler, 92 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on June 1, 2019 at Seasons at Alexandria, Alexandria, KY. Margaret was born August 8, 1926 in Newport, KY to Leo and Mamie Knock Graus. Margaret was a graduate of Academy Notre Dame of Providence, Newport and received her Master's from Villa Madonna College, Covington, Kentucky. She was a Teacher with Campbell County Schools, Alexandria Schools, and later for Cincinnati Schools. Margaret was a volunteer for the Parochial Schools in Covington and the Sisters of Divine Providence, Melbourne, Kentucky. Margaret was a benefactor for Holy Cross High School and Newport Catholic High School and also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Frank J. Fessler, and her cousin Fr. Charles Blum. Margaret is survived by her Sister, Patricia Vinson of Alexandria, Kentucky, nieces, Teresa (Bob) Snyder and Jeri Uyokpeyi. Also several cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky, with Rev. Gerald Reinersman and Rev. Robert Henderson concelebrants. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076 or to Sisters of Divine Providence, 2000 St. Anne Drive, Melbourne, Kentucky 41059. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019