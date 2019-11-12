Services
Passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Margaret loved and cherished her family. She was the matriarch and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Avery Hensley. She is also survived by her son Ralph Scott; 8 grandchildren; 8great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren; many extended family and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter Edna Cathrine Perkins; son's Blaine Dale Scott and Robert Earl Scott; brother Robert Mee. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
