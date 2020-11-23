Margaret G. Contadino
Cincinnati - Margaret "Megs" Contadino completed the journey of her earthly life on November 17, 2020, at the age of 91. She was the devoted wife of the late John Contadino, and caring mother of Lisa Stephenson Powell; her brother, John Sovick, and son-in-law, William Powell, preceded her in death. She was a beloved teacher, a respected vocal artist and an active member of many arts organizations. Throughout her life she embraced her faith daily, and exhibited a whimsical sense of humor, intelligence, patience and insightful knowledge. She lived her favorite mantra and advised others to do the same: Don't postpone joy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice
, or to St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Walnut Hills. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com