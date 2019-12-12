|
Margaret Gebhardt
Margaret Gebhardt (nee Weiterschan), loving Wife of Stephen Gebhardt (Deceased); devoted Mother of Erwin Gebhardt (Tina) and Ernst Gebhardt (Cynthia); beloved Grandmother of Dr. Brian Gebhardt (Emily), Laura Donisi (Paul), Lisa Robison (Michael), Kevin Gebhardt and Alan Gebhardt; cherished Great-Grandmother of Dominic, Maddie, Joey, Frankie, Emma and Landon; dear Sister of Ernst Weiterschan (Deceased) (Walpurgis). Born July 3, 1926, Margaret passed away on December 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Memorial contributions may be made to or the . Rest in peace, Oma!
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019