Cincinnati - (nee Elsbernd), loving wife of the late William J. Grein. Dear mother of Peggy (Rick) Herzog, Joe (Terri) Grein, Ann (John) Boughner, Don (Pat) Grein, Kathy (the late Rick) Wietmarschen, Bill (Kathy) Grein, Betty (Mike) Burkhart, Paul (Valerie) Grein, Patty (Phil) Pich. Also survived by 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson. Sister of the late Ruth Grotjan, Ralph Elsbernd and Albert Elsbernd. Margaret passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, PO Box 70, Ft. Defiance, AZ 86504. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
