Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
3565 Hubble Rd.
Cincinnati , OH
View Map
Margaret "Butze" Hays Obituary
Margaret "Butze" Hays

Cincinnati - Margaret "Butze" Hays (nee Bettinger) beloved wife of the late Harold W. Hays of 62 years. Loving mother of Denny (Marcia) Hays, cherished grandmother of Andy (Erin) Hays and Travis Hays, great-grandmother of Lilly, Lenox, Jonas, and Nate Hays. Dear sister of the late Catherine "Tiny" Crowley. Died Tuesday, February 12th, 2019. Age 92. Visitation Sat. Feb. 16th from 8:30AM-9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM at St. James Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Memorial contributions requested to the St. James Tuition Assistance Fund or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
