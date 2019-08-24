|
Margaret Herbol
Williamstown - Margaret Jean (nee Mills) Herbol, 51, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Don Clayton and her brother, Elmer Mills. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband, Charles "Chick" Herbol, devoted children, Charles"Chas" (Carrie Brady) Herbol, Jr. and Meagan Herbol, her mother, Mary Jean Clayton, her brothers, Mike (Kathy) Mills and Eric Mills and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., (Ft. Thomas), on Sunday (August 25) from 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery on Monday (August 26) at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Center, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019