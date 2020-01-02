Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Kenwood, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Kenwood, OH
Margaret Hopkins Obituary
Margaret Hopkins

Kenwood - Margaret passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving children and caregivers. She touched many people and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Hopkins, and devoted mother of the late Beverly (Jerry) Josting, Mary (John) Wright, Karen (Ken) Lenhart, Angela (Philip) Martini, Patricia (Brent) Sinclair, Greg (Peggy) Hopkins, Gary (Antoniela Saglimbemi) Hopkins, Michelle (Vince) Pecoraro, Julia (James) Lutz, Daniel (Nancy) Hopkins, John (Jeff Westermeyer) Hopkins. Preceded in death by her 5 sisters; Vera Rettig, Eleanor Thompson, Josephine Cataline, Viola Carr, Jean Cafazo, and 3 brothers; Lawrence Barone, Pasquale Barone and John Barnone. Margaret was the cherished grandmother of 29, great-grandmother of 37, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Margaret was a long-time member of All Saints Parish in Montgomery, Ohio. She was an avid volunteer for 30+ years for the elderly at various nursing homes in Cincinnati. Margaret was a devoted mother to all of her 11 children and gave us our strong foundation of faith. Visitation will be held at All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Road, Kenwood, on Saturday, January 4 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Church Youth Group and/or All Saints Church Choir. Condolences may be expressed at:

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
