Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Margaret Benning
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Margaret Jean Benning


1938 - 2019
Margaret Jean Benning

Reading - Margaret Jean, beloved wife of the late Phillip Benning. Loving mother of Jeanie (David) Mills, Penny Jo (Kevin) O'Brien, Kelly, Kenny and Kerrie Benning. Cherished Grammie of Joe (Silvia), Corey (Kylie) and Ryan Kingston, Molly (Spencer Stierhoff), Mindy and Meggie O'Brien, Jake and Kylie Benning, Marcus Flege, and Grace Benning. Dear Great-Grammie of Penelope, Valerie, and Finn Kingston. Served in the U.S. Army. Retired from Procter & Gamble. Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019. Gathering of Family & Friends Sat. Oct. 12th from 10AM until Celebration of Life at 12PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to - P.O. Box 633597(45263) or The Bethesda Foundation Auxiliary Prayer Shawl Ministry - 10500 Montgomery Rd. (45242). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 10, 2019
