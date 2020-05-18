Margaret Jean Raabe
Covington - Margaret Jean Raabe, 94, of Covington, KY passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was a retired payroll clerk with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, KY, a member of St. Benedict Church, past trustee of the Rosie Reds and a 25-year volunteer for St. Elizabeth Hospital gift shops. Jean enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo. She was a fan of UK Basketball, the Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds. In her high school years, she was a cheerleader and played softball and basketball. Jean was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Raabe; companion: Bud Schaeper; son: Rick Raabe and sister: Marie Dils. She is survived by her daughter: Jan (Fred) Marsh; son: Jeff Raabe; daughter-in-law: Maggie Raabe; grandchildren: Alison Raabe, Jen (Chris) Reis, Bill (Kelly) Raabe, Matt Raabe, Kayla Marsh and Tim Raabe; great-grandchildren: Luke, Kaitlyn and Natalie; sister-in-law: Dot Huning and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM Prayers. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Benedict Church. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Church, 338 East 17th. Street, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.




