Margaret Joyce Black
Loveland - Margaret Joyce Black, 82, of Loveland, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Latonia, KY, on July 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Anna Black. Joyce worked as a Registered Nurse for 45 years before her retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed raising chihuahuas and flower and herb gardening. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister: Catherine Black. Joyce is survived by her brother: Bill (Betty) Black; sister: Anna (Dean) Keys; nephews: Jeff Keys, Mark (Gina) Keys and David (Stephanie) Black and niece: Julie (Aaron) Dowdell. A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In accordance with State and government mandates, a face mask or face covering must be worn at all times while in the funeral home. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com