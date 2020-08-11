1/
Margaret Joyce Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Joyce Black

Loveland - Margaret Joyce Black, 82, of Loveland, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Latonia, KY, on July 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Anna Black. Joyce worked as a Registered Nurse for 45 years before her retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed raising chihuahuas and flower and herb gardening. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister: Catherine Black. Joyce is survived by her brother: Bill (Betty) Black; sister: Anna (Dean) Keys; nephews: Jeff Keys, Mark (Gina) Keys and David (Stephanie) Black and niece: Julie (Aaron) Dowdell. A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In accordance with State and government mandates, a face mask or face covering must be worn at all times while in the funeral home. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved