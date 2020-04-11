Resources
Margaret "Peggy" Keyes

Margaret "Peggy" Keyes Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Keyes

Mariemont - Keyes, Margaret "Peggy" Lee (nee Mehornay), age 84, passed away on April 10, 2020, Beloved wife for 60 years of Donald Lee Keyes, loving mother of Robert Scott Keyes, MD, PhD - (wife Danielle & sons Marcos & Miguel) and Pastor Todd Alan Keyes, Mdiv - (wife Jamie & sons Joshua, Caleb, Daniel & daughter Kristen). Peggy was the sister of Richard C Mehornay, Santa Ana, CA, Jack T Mehornay, Cincinnati OH, Robert Mehornay, Patricia Mehornay Williams, Dayton OH, all deceased. She was delighted to have attended Walnut Hills High School and attain degrees Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Home Economics from University of Cincinnati. She was active in Garden Club of Mariemont,(honored as a "Matriarch of Mariemont"), served on the board of the Cincinnati Woman's Club, Mariemont Parks Advisory Board, Mariemont Civic Association and the Annual Cincinnati Flower Show where she won awards. Her activities and loving personality won her many friends, a "Key to the Village" and "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" in Mariemont. Funeral service will be necessarily private with a memorial service to be scheduled. Please send memorial donations to Village Church of Mariemont, 3920 Oak Street, Mariemont, OH 45227 (or online at www.villagechurchofmariemont.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
