Margaret Knight
Lynchburg - Age 93. Passed away on July 2, 2020. Daughter of the late Lewis & Rebecca (nee Campbell) Gross. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Knight, Sr. Devoted mother of Dennis Knight, Brenda (Dave) Heil, Bobby (Terri) Knight; and the late, Bill Knight and Linda Sergent. Mother-in-law of Larry Sergent. Loving grandmother of 12. Also survived by numerous great & great-great grandchildren and nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by 11 siblings. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 12noon. Face masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See vorhisandryan.com