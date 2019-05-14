Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Margaret Knue

Cincinnati - Margaret Mary Knue (nee Haffey) beloved wife of the late Norbert Knue. Loving mother of Michael (Brenda Cain) Knue, Mark (Barbara) Knue, Marianne Knue (Jim Brush) and Monica (Tom) Kennard. Devoted grandmother of Adrian and Colin Brush, Michael "Casey" Knue and Cody Rae Knue. Dear sister of Edward (Joanne) Haffey, Lillian (Kenneth) Koppmeier and preceded in death by 5 siblings. Special friend of Melanie and Keith Hansmann (Kayla and Adam). Passed away May 11, 2019. Age 95 years. Visitation 5-8 P.M. Thursday at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday at St. Ignatius Church 5222 North Bend Rd., Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Free Store Food Bank, 112 E Liberty St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731NewYork, NY 10108. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019
