Verona - Margaret Kruse, 92, of Verona, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Margaret was a retired nurse from Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. She was an active member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Verona. Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed practicing her faith by reading her bible every day. Her love for the outdoors included fishing, driving her golf cart, and bird watching. Known as "Grandma Margie," spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Andy, brought Margaret the most joy. Margaret was a former chairman at Madonna Manor Flea Market and the Children's Home Flea Market. She was also a founding member of Ludlow Bromley Swim Club. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kruse (2000) and many brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Jan (Doug) Gallenstein; sons, Rodney (Darlene) Dunaway, Charles W. (Shellie) Kruse III; dear friend, Susie Turner; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to New Bethel Baptist Church, 2022 Verona-Mudlick Rd, Verona, KY 41092. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019