Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Margaret L. Muth Cummings Obituary
Ft. Wright - Margaret L. Muth Cummings. Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, the late E. A. "Bud" Muth and a granddaughter, the late Molly Hug. She is survived by her husband Donald E. Cummings; children, MaryAnn Hug and Patrick R. Muth, Sr.; step-children, Pat (Diana) Cummings, Jim (Debbie) Cummings, Bill Cummings, Bob (Connie) Cummings, Tim (Rae) Cummings, John Cummings and Julie (Mark) Schultz; step-sister-in-law, Patsy Steffen. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Marge was very active in her earlier years at Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center. She especially enjoyed being in the Cotton Follies. In her later years, she volunteered at NorthKey Community Care. Special gratitude to Jerry Roth and the Roth Families, who have shown both Marge and Don kindness and love throughout the years. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am Friday, December 20th at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by memorial contributions to, Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or to, NorthKey Community Care 502 Farrell Dr. Covington, KY 41011, . Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
