Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Margaret Loree McIntyre


1937 - 2020
Margaret Loree McIntyre Obituary
Margaret Loree McIntyre

Alexandria - Margaret Loree McIntyre, 82, of Alexandria, KY, formerly of Dayton, KY passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Sr. and Agnes McIntyre, sisters Jean Burchfield and Mary Schwarberg, brothers Robert Jr., Donald, James and Vernon McIntyre, and niece Donna Milligan.

Margaret is survived by her niece, Barb Sutton, and nephews Ron and Rob Schwarberg, and many other nieces and nephews. She was a second mom to nieces Barb and Donna, and nephews Ron and Rob. Margaret retired from Dayton Independent Schools after 24 years, spending a number of those years as cafeteria manager at Lincoln Elementary. The Lincoln cafeteria is named in her honor. Prior to her time in the school system, she worked as an aid at Speers hospital in Dayton. In her younger days she enjoyed bowling. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid UK fan. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials suggested to: Butler United Methodist Church, 8417 US Highway 27 N. Butler, Ky 41006. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
