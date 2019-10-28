|
Margaret "Peg" Mallery
Florence - Margaret "Peg" Anne Mallery (nee: Leahy), at the age of 88, entered into eternal life, being reunited with her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas Mallery, Sr., on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Ft. Thomas surrounded by her loving family. Peg was also preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn Mallery, son Paul Mallery, and brothers' Patrick Leahy and Joseph Leahy. Peg devoted her life to the care of her family and others and fostered relationships into countless lifelong friendships. She was born and raised in Bristol Rhode Island and called Florence KY home for over 60 years. She was an active member of St. Paul Church where she served as past president of the Altar Society, was a member of the School Board and the Bingo Committee. Her contagious laugh would lift the spirits of anyone around her. Peg is survived by her loving children: daughters Brenda Mallery and Paula Mallery; sons Thomas, Jr. (Vivian) Mallery, William (Linda) Mallery, James (Erna) Mallery, John (Adrienne) Mallery, Gregory (Donna) Mallery, Douglas (Jennifer) Mallery and Jeffery (Dawn) Mallery. Peg was a caring grandma to 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 31 at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY followed by interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North, Williamstown, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Church, Florence KY. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019