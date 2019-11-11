|
Margaret Mautz Chadwell
Margaret Mautz Chadwell, of Indialantic, FL passed away peacefully Friday November 8, 2019 at the age of 76, surrounded by family.
Margaret was born to parents Frederick and Bertha (Specht) Mautz on May 20, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio. Sister to Elsa Stafford (John), John F. Mautz III (dec) (Diana) and Katherine Kocan (Ed Blouin).
Wife of William Chadwell. Mother of Jane Mast (Alan). Step-mother of William Martin Chadwell (Bonnie), Tina Heath (Mark) (dec), and David Keith Chadwell (Liz).
Grandmother of Pierson and Marella Mast, step-grandmother to Mary Holland, Clint Chadwell, Gavin Chadwell and Grace Stephens.
Graduate of Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio 1965 and Smith College School for social work, Northampton Mass 1968. Medical social worker (1968-1990) at Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday November 15, at 12:30, at Advent Lutheran Church 3660 Kenny Rd. Columbus, OH 43220. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margaret's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Space Coast Symphony Youth Orchestra (spacecoastsymphony.com), or Interlochen Center for the Arts are appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019