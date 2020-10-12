Margaret Maye Anderson
Alexandria - Margaret Maye Anderson (Nee Baker), age 81, passed away peacefully on her family farm October 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. Margaret was born August 3, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Harland and Hestle Baker and was an only child. Some of her fondest childhood memories were visiting her Grandma Kidd in London, KY and playing with her cousins. A neighbor invited young Margaret to attend Sunday School and Vacation Bible School with her. Through that invitation, Margaret made a profession of faith and found her identity in serving Christ for the rest of her life. Margaret's mother and father eventually followed her to church. When reflecting on her childhood she often commented how that simple gesture of a Sunday School invitation changed the trajectory of her family life. In 1959, a mutual friend introduced Margaret and Norman. After a brief courtship, she accepted his proposal of marriage. Margaret never shied away from a challenge, at the age of 20 she became a wife and instant mother to Norman's two young daughters, Jackie and Billie. Their daughter Vickie was born just one year later. In 2007, Margaret found herself in one of the biggest challenges of her life when an infection left her wheelchair bound. Through the support of many friends, family, and her faith in Christ; she leaned in and learned how to live the rest of her life with a disability. She used her disability to help children feel comfortable around people who were different. Those who knew Margaret best would describe her as an encourager, a good listener and someone who always went out of her way to make people feel welcome and valued. She was a great cook and her fried corn was always a favorite request at holiday meals. Margaret loved being a homemaker and took great pride in cleaning her home and getting out any laundry stain her family tried to stump her with. She was a talented artist and painted beautiful pieces of china that her family will forever treasure. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Norman Anderson. She is survived by her three daughters: Jackie (Gary) Beigel, Billie Anderson, and Vickie Henderson; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Margaret always proclaimed the evidence of God's goodness, grace, and mercy throughout all her life, even as she struggled with her imminent health issues at the very end of her life. This is her legacy. Visitation will be held at Persimmon Grove Baptist Church, 10471 Persimmon Grove Pk, Alexandria, KY 41001 on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will follow at Persimmon Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Persimmon Grove Cemetery, C/O Barbara Gilb, 9767 Barrs Branch Rd, Alexandria KY 41001. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com
