|
|
Margaret A. Moher (nee Jenkins), 88, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas, KY. Margaret was born October 4, 1931 in Silver Grove, KY to her late parents, Walker and Amazetta (Poteet) Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl J. Moher. Margaret is survived by her 4 children: Michael (Judy) Moher, Mark (Gail) Moher, Adam (Beverly) Moher and Kathleen Moher. 4 grandchildren: Samuel, Courtney, Jessica and Justin; 1 great grandson, McLain. Services are private. Interment in the Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020