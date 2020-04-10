Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Moher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Moher


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Moher Obituary
Margaret A. Moher (nee Jenkins), 88, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas, KY. Margaret was born October 4, 1931 in Silver Grove, KY to her late parents, Walker and Amazetta (Poteet) Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl J. Moher. Margaret is survived by her 4 children: Michael (Judy) Moher, Mark (Gail) Moher, Adam (Beverly) Moher and Kathleen Moher. 4 grandchildren: Samuel, Courtney, Jessica and Justin; 1 great grandson, McLain. Services are private. Interment in the Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -