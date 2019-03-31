|
Margaret R. Reckers (nee Kasselman)
Fairfield - Margaret R. Reckers (nee Kasselman). Beloved wife of Elmer C. Reckers for 68 years. Devoted mother of Robert E. (Robin) Reckers, Marianne T. (James) Schwerman, Michael J. (Mary Helen) Reckers, and Charles M. (Laurie) Reckers. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Sarah (A.J.), Andrew, Matthew, James, Holly, Elizabeth, Gregory, and Jennifer. Loving great-grandmother of Joseph. Margaret passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Formerly of North College Hill. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4th from 5 to 7 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 or to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019