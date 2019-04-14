Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Elsmere - Margaret Evelyn Ramler, (nee: LaFontaine), passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Ramler, cherished daughter of the late John and Zoe LaFontaine; devoted mother of Sandra (Gary) Sandel, Carla Burkart, Kerri Carter and the late John Ramler; mother-in-law to Jan Ramler; sister of Glenna Brosey and the late Olive, Robert and James LaFontaine; loving grandmother to her 6 granddaughters; 7 great-granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons and her beloved granddog Link. Margaret was an avid BINGO enthusiast at St. Henry Church. Above all else, Margaret loved her family and especially cherished time spent with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Erlanger, Kentucky. Memorial contributions in Margaret's honor may be made to the St. Elizabeth Foundation Hospice Fund, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
