Margaret Riley
Green Township - Margaret Riley (nee DeChatelet), Beloved wife of Robert Patrick Riley for 51 years. Loving mother of Chris (Traci) and Sharon Riley. Devoted grandmother of Avery, Brooks, Caroline, Aidan Riley, Nolan and Ian Brown. Dear sister of Jeri (Steve) Hancox, Berni DeChatelet and Cler (Carl) Hudgins. Sister-in-law of Mike (Carol) Riley. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 77 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on SATURDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Free Store Food Bank, 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.bjmeyer.com