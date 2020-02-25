|
|
Margaret Ruth Herrin
Cincinnati - (nee Hoffman). Beloved mother of Kathleen (Dale) Graham, Mark (Elizabeth) Herrin, Cynthia (Clarence J.) Hughes, Elizabeth (John) Hoff and the late Michael Herrin; dear grandmother of Ryan, Brad, Ben, Clarence Jr., Rachel, Paige and Kathryn; dear sister of Carol Branch; aunt of Susan (Robert) Gilliespie, David (Julie) Branch and Karen (Joseph) Kruczek.Passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. Services held privately. HodappFuneralHome.com for condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020