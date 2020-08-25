1/1
Margaret Scales
Margaret Scales

Alexandria - Margaret Grace Scales, 61, of Alexandria, KY passed away on August 19, 2020. Born October 4, 1958 to Eugene and Mildred Scales, she was the youngest child. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene Scales. She was a member of St. Mary's Church. She was a beloved sister and treasured by all. She is survived by her brothers; Richard (Candy) Scales Sr., James (Patti) Scales, Roger (Salli) Scales, Philip (Lisa) Scales and David (Kathy) Scales. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Church on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 10am-11am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment will follow immediately in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
