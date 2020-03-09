|
Margaret Schneeman
Margaret, known to family and friends as Margie or Marge, passed away on January 9, 2020, at the age of 83 years in Henderson, Nevada.
A native of Erlanger, Kentucky, Margie was a graduate of St. Henry High School. She became a R.N. at St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing and later attended Northern Kentucky University where she earned her B.S. in Nursing. She worked for many years at Booth Memorial and St. Elizabeth Hospitals as well as a nursing administrator for eight years in Saudi Arabia. Upon her return to the United States she retired to Henderson, Nevada.
Margie enjoyed her retirement years in Nevada by taking classes at UNLV, volunteering at a local thrift shop, and as a volunteer "patient" at the Cleveland Clinic. She enjoyed travelling internationally as well as exploring the west.
She is survived by seven nieces and one nephew as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, 3/13, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY. Memorial donations in memory of Margaret Schneeman can be made to St. Henry District High School, 3755 Scheben Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020