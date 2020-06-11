Margaret Stahl
1949 - 2020
Margaret Stahl

Demossville - Margaret Stahl (71) of Demossville, KY passed away on June 10, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. She was born in Demossville, Ky, on May 7, 1949, daughter of the late Ott and Necia McIntosh Longworth.

Margaret was a member of Grassy Creek Christian Church, was a wonderful cook and baked wedding cakes for many years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Mark Allen Stahl.She is survived by her husband Dale Stahl, children Teresa (Billy) Haskins, Amy (Rob) Andrews and Jason Stahl, brother Bennie Longworth, sisters Lisa (Randall) Hardin and Linda Longworth, grandchildren Caleb, Olivia and Lillian Andrews, Travis, Jesse and Sam Haskins. Visitation will be held from 10-2 pm on June 13, 2020 at the Grassy Creek Christian Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2pm also at the church. Margaret's final resting place will be at the Gardnersville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Grassy Creek Christian Church at 6884 HWY 17 North, Demossville, KY 41033.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Grassy Creek Christian Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grassy Creek Christian Church
