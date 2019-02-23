Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Life Change Church
Milford, OH
Margaret T. Radcliff

Milford - Margaret T. Radcliff, 80, of Milford, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert M. Radcliff. She had four children, Robert, Mark, Linda and Steven. She was the daughter of Douglas and Catherine Ahrman. She had ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Marge's passion was sewing. She enjoyed making clothes, quilting and volunteering her sewing skills. A memorial service will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday February 25, 2019 at Life Change Church in Milford, a church service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: West Chester Presbyterian Church, For the Babies, P.O. Box 1356, West Chester, OH 45071, Attn.: Kathy.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
