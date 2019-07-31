Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas Church
Ft. Thomas, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Donelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret V. "Marge" Donelan


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret V. "Marge" Donelan Obituary
Margaret V. "Marge" Donelan

Fort Thomas - Margaret V. "Marge" (nee Groh) Donelan, 91 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on July 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Marge was born July 12, 1928 in Newport, KY to George Groh and Laura Peters Groh. She was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame de Povidence (OLP) Newport, Kentucky. Marge was a homemaker and a member of St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and Husband, John William Donelan. Marge is survived by her Daughters, Paula (Jim) Silbersack, Mary Ann Donelan, Sons, Bill (Rosellen) Donelan, Tom (Mary Beth) Donelan, and Bob (Becky) Donelan, Sister, Patty (late Pete) Wiedeman, also 12 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now