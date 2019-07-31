|
|
Margaret V. "Marge" Donelan
Fort Thomas - Margaret V. "Marge" (nee Groh) Donelan, 91 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on July 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Marge was born July 12, 1928 in Newport, KY to George Groh and Laura Peters Groh. She was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame de Povidence (OLP) Newport, Kentucky. Marge was a homemaker and a member of St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and Husband, John William Donelan. Marge is survived by her Daughters, Paula (Jim) Silbersack, Mary Ann Donelan, Sons, Bill (Rosellen) Donelan, Tom (Mary Beth) Donelan, and Bob (Becky) Donelan, Sister, Patty (late Pete) Wiedeman, also 12 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019