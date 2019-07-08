|
|
Margaret Voelker-Ferrier
Cincinnati - Margaret Louise Voelker-Ferrier, 71, passed away July 5, 2019. Margaret was born on June 25, 1948 to the late Adolph and Grace Heck Voelker in Evansville, IN. Margaret is survived by son Timothy Ferrier, daughters Tara Kasica, and Tracy Evans. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon Ferrier. Family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, July 9, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel. A service to celebrate her life is scheduled on 07/10/2019 at 10:00 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel. A tribute for Margaret may be found at www.springgrove.org, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. In lieu of flowers, Margaret would appreciate your contribution to her endowment for beginning designers, the Margaret Voelker - Ferrier endowment, University of Cincinnati Design Art, Architecture and Planning. https://webapps2.uc.edu/foundation/gift/gift.aspx
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019