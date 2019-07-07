Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Road
View Map
Cincinnati - Waldorf, Margaret Mary "Peggy" (nee Ahlers) passed July 2, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her loving husband Dwight Waldorf. She was the beloved mother of Brian (Melinda) Waldorf. Dear grandmother of Garrett and Savannah Waldorf. Devoted sister of Barb (Bob) Hekler, Rick (Diana) Ahlers, Ron (Michelle) Ahlers and Don Ahlers. She was the beloved daughter of the late Rolf and Mary (nee Westrich) Ahlers. Visitation will be from 5-8 Tuesday, July 9 at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. 3700 Glenmore Ave 45211. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Wednesday at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church 4366 Bridgetown Road 45211. Interment in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorials suggested to the . Guest book available at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
