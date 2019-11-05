|
Margaret Wulsin Kite
Cincinnati - Margaret Wulsin Kite, ("Peggy"), passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 91. Peggy was the daughter of the late Lucien and Margaret Wulsin of Cincinnati. She was born on April 2, 1928 at the family home, The Hermitage, on Madison Road and as she referred to herself, was Opus 6 of seven children. Her grandfather, Lucien Wulsin I, was the founder of the Baldwin Piano Company in Cincinnati. In 1950, Peggy married William McD Kite ("Bill") and they settled in Cincinnati to raise their family. Bill preceded Peggy in death in 1999, after almost 50 years of marriage. Peggy and Bill raised four children Margaret Armendariz ("Muffy") (Joel), William ("Tiger") (Suzanne), Thomas (Catherine), and Matthew (Emily) Kite. She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren Taylor, William, Anna, Sigrid, Rebecca, Natalie, Claire and Eliza Kite. Peggy's love of music, the community of Cincinnati, and her family would all play prominent roles in shaping her life. After attending Miss Dougherty's School in Cincinnati, she graduated from Miss Porter's School in Farmington CT. She studied music for two years at Mills College in Oakland CA and completed her Bachelor of Music degree in Music Literature at the University of Michigan in 1950. Upon her return to Cincinnati, Peggy then spent the next 70 years of her life as an enthusiastic member of local music clubs, including Matinee Musicale, Keyboard Club, the Women's Clef Music Club and Musica Sacra. While in her 50s, she attended and sang at the Berkshire Choral Institute in Sheffield, MA and at Canterbury Cathedral in the U.K. Prior to having children, Peggy taught piano in the early 1950s at Cincinnati Country Day School. Later in life, once her children were grown, she resumed teaching piano with private lessons from her home. She enjoyed sharing the passion that she had for the piano with her loyal and dedicated students and encouraged them to participate in piano recitals that she held in her own living room. Peggy's commitment to community service was not defined by music alone, rather it included many other groups and organizations that she dedicated herself to. She was a board member of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, ultimately serving as its Chairwoman. She was also a choir member and elder of the Indian Hill Church. Over a 10 year period, Peggy and her dear friend Sally Brown performed annual duo recitals at the Indian Hill Church to raise funds for Camp Wekandu, a camp for children with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) operated by The Special Treatment Center at Childrens Hospital. Peggy and her husband, Bill, founded the camp to provide children with JRA the opportunity to be involved in a summer camp experience. Peggy was an active resident of the Twin Lakes community in Montgomery, serving on the Advisory board to the (LEC) Life Enrichment Center. In 2015, The Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council honored Peggy for her contributions on behalf of the Life Enriching Communities Foundation at Twin Lakes. Peggy was always inclined to participate in smaller roles in her community as well. She volunteered with the Cincinnati Zoo on research projects, participated with the Cincinnati Historical Society on archive projects, interviewed soloists performing with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra on WLW and served as a greeter at the McKinley Center at Twin Lakes. Peggy was a gracious friend, who would share her zeal for life with all who knew her. At her homes in Cincinnati and her beloved Desbarats, Ontario, she could be found conducting sing-a-longs with multiple generations of family and friends, at the helm of a sailboat on the North Channel, returning a lob on the other side of a tennis net, or walking or riding a horse through the woods at peace with nature. Peggy took greatest pride in being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her warmth and zest for life was the gift she gave all of her family. She will be missed dearly by many who knew and loved her, but her legacy will shine bright for many generations to come. A memorial service will be held on November 23rd at the Indian Hill Church, at 10:30 a.m. following a private family burial. Charitable donations can be made to Camp Wekandu c/o Cincinnati ChiIdren's Hospital, Medical Center (3333 Burnet Avenue, MLC 4010, Cincinnati, OH 45229-3039), Matinee Musicale Cincinnati (P.O. Box 75197, Fort Thomas, KY 41075-9998) or The Kensington Conservancy, (PO Box 127, Desbarats, ON Canada P0R 1E0).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, 2019