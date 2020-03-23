Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Cold Spring - Margie A. Raines, 69 of Cold Spring passed away March 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She is preceded in death by her parents James B. Raines, Sr. and Esther R. Raines (nee Robinson), siblings Goldie L. Raines, Esther A. Raines, James S. Raines, Jr, Donald R. Raines, and Mary E. Whalen. Margie is survived by her dear brothers Kenneth R. Raines, Sr and David T. (Judy) Raines, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She worked as Director of Human Resources with Gateway Community College and was a graduate from Campbell County High School class of 1969. Due to the current situation with Covid-19, there will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, March 26 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the , 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. To leave online condolences please visit faresjradel.com. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
