Margie Ann Finn
Hebron - Margie Ann Finn, 91 years of age passed away Friday at St. Margaret Hall, in Cincinnati. Margie is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Don Moster, Ken Moster (Carol), Janet Moster, Tom Moster, and Julie Gallenstein (Paul). Her loving great nieces and nephews, Henry, Nick and Grace Gallenstein, and Wes, Brandi, Dave, and Jake Moster. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to: 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742, or St. Margaret Hall 11501 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019