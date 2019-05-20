Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Highway
Fort Wright, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1608 Dixie Highway
Fort Wright, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Finn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Ann Finn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margie Ann Finn Obituary
Margie Ann Finn

Hebron - Margie Ann Finn, 91 years of age passed away Friday at St. Margaret Hall, in Cincinnati. Margie is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Don Moster, Ken Moster (Carol), Janet Moster, Tom Moster, and Julie Gallenstein (Paul). Her loving great nieces and nephews, Henry, Nick and Grace Gallenstein, and Wes, Brandi, Dave, and Jake Moster. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to: 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742, or St. Margaret Hall 11501 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now