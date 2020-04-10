|
|
Margie Jackson
Beloved wife of the late Chester L. Jackson. Loving mother of Pam (Jim) Kiefer and Kathy (late Jim) Horn. Cherished grandmother of Phil Gerwe and Ian Swafford and great grandmother of Jacquelyn Witteride, Chesa , Sierra and Ravin Swafford, and great-great grandmother Sophia and Lucy Witteride. Friday April 10, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation 9:30 AM Thursday April 16th followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020