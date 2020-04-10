Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Jackson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margie Jackson Obituary
Margie Jackson

Beloved wife of the late Chester L. Jackson. Loving mother of Pam (Jim) Kiefer and Kathy (late Jim) Horn. Cherished grandmother of Phil Gerwe and Ian Swafford and great grandmother of Jacquelyn Witteride, Chesa , Sierra and Ravin Swafford, and great-great grandmother Sophia and Lucy Witteride. Friday April 10, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation 9:30 AM Thursday April 16th followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -