Margie Jane Johnson
Demossville - Margie "Jane" Johnson, 77, of Gardnersville, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY. Jane was born in Gardnersville on February 22, 1942, daughter of the late L.E. "Brooker" Bowen & Velma Greenwell Bowen. Jane was a homemaker and faithful member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by sister, Jo Bowen Ross. Jane is survived by her husband of 58 years, Keith Johnson, sons David (Kathy) Johnson, Steve (Laurie) Johnson, daughter Lora (Alan) Whaley, all of whom reside in Gardnersville, and 7 grandchildren (Ben, Nick, Allison, Douglas, Jacob, Shelby and Chase), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019. Both services will be held at the Grassy Creek Christian Church in DeMossville, KY. Jane's final resting place will be at the Gardnersville Cemetery. Submit condolences at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019