Margie Kreimer
Cleves - Kreimer, Margie A. age 79, of Cleves, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1940 to George and Elizabeth Rief (nee Alfred ). She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert Kreimer; and her daughter-in-law, Mona Kreimer. Margie is survived by her children, Christopher M. Kreimer, Mark E. Kreimer, Carolana L. (Doug) Galbraith and Yalonda B. (Mark) Proctor; her cherished grandchildren, Jacque (Brody) Hawkins, Leanna, D.J., Becca (Zach Mink), Nick (Shae Stanforth), Taylor, Arthur, Christian, Joshua and Alexander; her great-grandchildren, Keegan, Kason, Bianca, Ryder, James, Emma, Jaxson and one on the way; and a host of other family members and friends. Memorial donations to, National Park Foundation, www.nationalparks.org. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 701 E. Ross Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45217. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Cleves - Kreimer, Margie A. age 79, of Cleves, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1940 to George and Elizabeth Rief (nee Alfred ). She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert Kreimer; and her daughter-in-law, Mona Kreimer. Margie is survived by her children, Christopher M. Kreimer, Mark E. Kreimer, Carolana L. (Doug) Galbraith and Yalonda B. (Mark) Proctor; her cherished grandchildren, Jacque (Brody) Hawkins, Leanna, D.J., Becca (Zach Mink), Nick (Shae Stanforth), Taylor, Arthur, Christian, Joshua and Alexander; her great-grandchildren, Keegan, Kason, Bianca, Ryder, James, Emma, Jaxson and one on the way; and a host of other family members and friends. Memorial donations to, National Park Foundation, www.nationalparks.org. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 701 E. Ross Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45217. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.