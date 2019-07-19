Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Margie Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mason Church of God
204 Williams St.
Mason, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Mason Church of God
204 Williams St
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Marie Miller

Add a Memory
Margie Marie Miller Obituary
Margie Marie Miller

Mason - (nee Young), 95, passed away peacefully July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Miller; devoted mother of Roger (Jane) Miller, Valerie (Dann) Anderson, Greg (Betsy) Miller and Gary (Beverly) Miller; grandmother of 2; great-grandmother of 3. Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Mason Church of God, 204 Williams St., Mason, OH 45040. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to the Church. Mueller Funeral Home serving the family. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now