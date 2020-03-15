|
|
Margie Sears
Union Township - Margie Sears, 84, of Union Township, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born August 13, 1935 in Cincinnati daughter of the late William King and Marian Bessenbach. She was the widow of the late William Sears Sr., who passed away in 2016. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Baldwin and brother, William King. Margie loved her grandchildren and watching them play in sports, coming to their defense when needed. She also enjoyed camping in her and her husband's motorhome. She is survived by her son, William "Buddy" Sears and wife Bev; grandchildren, Jessi Johnson and husband Tyler, Zach Sears; great-grandchildren, Julia and Wyatt Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will hold private services. Arrangements are entrusted to E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020