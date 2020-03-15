Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Sears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Sears


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margie Sears Obituary
Margie Sears

Union Township - Margie Sears, 84, of Union Township, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born August 13, 1935 in Cincinnati daughter of the late William King and Marian Bessenbach. She was the widow of the late William Sears Sr., who passed away in 2016. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Baldwin and brother, William King. Margie loved her grandchildren and watching them play in sports, coming to their defense when needed. She also enjoyed camping in her and her husband's motorhome. She is survived by her son, William "Buddy" Sears and wife Bev; grandchildren, Jessi Johnson and husband Tyler, Zach Sears; great-grandchildren, Julia and Wyatt Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will hold private services. Arrangements are entrusted to E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -